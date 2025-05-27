In a historic first, humanoid robots competed in a kickboxing match for the first time in China's Hangzhou. The event, part of the China Media Group World Robot Competition, featured robots built by Unitree Robotics going head-to-head in a series of exhibition and competitive bouts. Drawing crowds of intrigued spectators, the robots showcased striking agility and precision, trading punches and kicks with impressive control. As reported by the BBC, the kick-boxing fight between humanoids underscored rapid advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence. China Robot Malfunctions: Chilling Video Shows Humanoid Robot ‘Waking Up’ and Attacking Human Handler.

Robot Boxing Match in China

NEW: China launches the world’s first ever humanoid robot kick-boxing fight. The competition was held in Hangzhou, China over the weekend and featured robots produced by Unitree Robotics. One of the robots was seen doing the splits after getting knocked to the ground. Unitree… pic.twitter.com/7sOeiIXbD0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)