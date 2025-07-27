A shocking incident unfolded aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas on Thursday night when a 35-year-old South African male crew member fatally jumped overboard after allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old female colleague multiple times. According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the violent altercation occurred around 7:30 pm while the ship was sailing near San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The man fled the scene following the stabbing and leapt into the ocean. He was later recovered by the ship’s medical team but was declared dead. The female crew member sustained serious stab wounds to her upper body and is currently in stable condition. A Royal Caribbean spokesperson described the incident as a “personal dispute” and confirmed a search and rescue operation was carried out. Authorities are conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, and investigations are ongoing. Michigan Walmart Stabbing: 11 Injured in Knife Attack at US Supermarket in Traverse City, Suspect Arrested (See Pic and Videos).

Royal Caribbean Tragedy

