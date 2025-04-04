UK comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault following a Metropolitan Police investigation launched in 2023 after multiple allegations surfaced in a Channel 4 Dispatches. the 50-year-old, who has previously denied the claims, will now face court proceedings. New York Shocker: Female Therapist Rapes Teen Over 30 Times at Juvenile Detention Centre, Probe Underway.

Russell Brand Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault

BREAKING 🚨 UK comedian and actor Russell Brand charged with rape: police pic.twitter.com/u2EydLmIKh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 4, 2025

