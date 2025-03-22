New York, March 22: A Staten Island teen has filed a lawsuit claiming he was raped over 30 times by his female counselor, Maya Hayes, known as "Big Foot," at the Brookwood Youth Facility in upstate New York. The alleged abuse began in 2021 when the victim was 17 and continued for several months while staff reportedly joked about the situation, according to court documents.

The lawsuit asserts that Hayes, 47, manipulated the victim into believing her actions were part of legitimate therapy. She allegedly exploited her position of authority to sexually abuse him under the guise of counseling sessions. Staff members reportedly knew about the abuse, with one asking the victim if he was "doing things with Big Foot" and suggesting they had seen inappropriate behaviour. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

Hayes is also accused of deceiving the victim's parents into sending her money for his needs, which she used for personal gain. In April 2024, she was arrested on 65 counts of criminal sexual acts and rape but pleaded not guilty and was released pending further legal proceedings. Sex With Student in US: Texas High School Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Activity With 15-Year-Old Student Inside Classroom.

The victim's attorney stated that responsibility lies with New York State employees who ignored the abuse. The teen is seeking unspecified damages from Hayes and other Brookwood staff for their failure to protect him during his time at the facility. The case highlights serious concerns regarding safety and oversight in juvenile detention centre.

