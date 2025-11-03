A shocking incident has come to the fore in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, where a 20-year-old Postgraduate student was allegedly raped by a three-member gang near the airport on Sunday, November 2. The incident occurred when the victim was talking to her boyfriend. The accused assaulted the boy. The gang, who arrived on a two-wheeler, noticed them in the car, assaulted her boyfriend, and kidnapped her. They took her to an isolated place and raped her before abandoning her without clothes. The injured youth was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College for treatment. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 2 Cops Gang-Rape 19-Year-Old Girl, Force Elder Sister To Watch After Taking Them to ‘Secluded Grove’ During Vehicle Inspection in Tiruvannamalai; Accused Arrested.

PG Student Raped by 3-Member Gang Behind Coimbatore International Airport

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A first-year postgraduate college student was sexually assaulted by a gang of three while she was talking with her boyfriend in an isolated area behind the airport last night. The gang attacked both of them, leaving the boyfriend seriously injured. He has… pic.twitter.com/4KY6TvHLNc — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

