A 27-year-old woman in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has accused a man of rape, cheating, and blackmail after he allegedly posed as a close disciple of Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Shastri. The accused, identified as Mahendra Dubey, reportedly promised to arrange her meeting with Shastri and extracted around INR 2.5 lakh through online and offline payments. The victim said Dubey developed a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage and secretly recorded objectionable videos, later using them to blackmail her for money. On Saturday night, he allegedly assaulted her and snatched her jewelry and phone when she went to retrieve the videos. Police have registered separate FIRs at City Kotwali and Civil Lines stations for rape, assault, and extortion, and have launched a search for the accused. Coimbatore Gang-Rape Case: 3 Arrested in Brutal Rape of College Student Near Airport After Dramatic Police Chase and Gunfire Exchange.

Woman Raped and Blackmailed in Madhya Pradesh

"धीरेन्द्र शास्त्री से मिलाने के बहाने मेरे साथ संबंध बनाये, फिर मेरी वीडियो बना मुझे ब्लैकमेल करने लगा" महेंद्र दुबे ने खुद को धीरेन्द्र शास्त्री का करीबी बनकर महिला के साथ किया गलत काम यह सब कुछ मध्यप्रदेश के छतरपुर में हुआ है. pic.twitter.com/dWkBaERCk1 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

