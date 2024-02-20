Russia has placed US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina) on the Russian list of "terrorists and extremists". Notably, the decision by Russia to place Lindsey Graham on the "terrorists and extremists" list comes days after the US Senator said that it is time to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" to "pay the price for killing Alexei Navalny". Alexei Navalny Death: Over 400 Detained in Russia as Country Mourns the Death of Vladimir Putin’s Fiercest Foe.

Lindsey Graham Paced on Russia's 'Terrorists and Extremists' List

JUST IN: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) placed on Russian list of "terrorists and extremists" days after saying it is time to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" to "pay a price for killing Navalny" — BNO News (@BNONews) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)