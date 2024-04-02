In a shocking incident, a small Ukrainian plane, reportedly "modified" to operate without a pilot, crashed into an industrial building in Yelabuga, Russia. As a result, 12 individuals sustained injuries. Disturbing footage of the crash reveals the unmanned aircraft colliding with the building, triggering a significant explosion. The crash, occurring over 1,300 km from the border, marks Ukraine's deepest strike into Russian territory since the onset of the war. Plane Crash in Russia: Aircraft Carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs Crashes in Belgorod, Video Surfaces.

Modified Ukrainian Plane Crashes in Yelabuga

BREAKING: Small Ukrainian plane - modified to fly without a pilot - crashes into an industrial building in Yelabuga, Russia. Zelensky must really have a death wish! pic.twitter.com/0qHilus35u — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) April 2, 2024

Small Ukrainian plane - modified to fly without a pilot - crashes into industrial building in Yelabuga, Russia. More than 800 miles (1,300 km) from the border, it's Ukraine's deepest strike into Russian territory since the war began. 12 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/PovQY4Q9hh — BNO News (@BNONews) April 2, 2024

