Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian army aviation pilots stopped unexpectedly to cheer up a small kid who was waving the Ukrainian flag at helicopters on the front lines in order to support them. A video of the endearing instance was uploaded to Ukraine Defense's official Instagram handle. The post claims that the young person, who resides in a front-line location, would express his support for the army aviation pilots by excitedly waving the Ukrainian flag at them whenever he heard a helicopter. After being moved by his gesture, the pilots decided to give him a surprise visit during one of their flights by bringing sweets, toys, and food for his family. Video: Ukrainian Doctors Perform Heart Surgery With Flashlights During Power Cut As Missiles Fall in Kyiv.

Ukraine Pilots Give Surprise Visit to Boy Who Always Waved Flag at Them

