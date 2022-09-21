On Wednesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that Russia's mobilisation order is a sign of panic at the Kremlin. He said that Russia's mobilisation order should not be taken as a direct threat of full-out war with the West. Mark Rutte's statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in the country. The Russian President also threatened the West saying, "West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged with Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) completely liberated, and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) partially." Vladimir Putin Warns West ‘Not Bluffing on Nuclear Weapons’; How Many Nukes Does Russia Have? Where Do India and China Stand? Here’s All You Need To Know.

Mobilisation Order Should Not Be Taken as Direct Threat of Full-Out War With the West

Russia's mobilisation is a sign of the Kremlin's panic, Dutch PM says https://t.co/TzKI4cY06Z pic.twitter.com/74bgOr11OM — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)