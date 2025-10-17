A Brazilian priest was caught in a scandalous scene after a group of furious men stormed the Church of Our Lady of Aparecida in Nova Maringá on October 13. Shirtless and in gym shorts, Reverend Luciano Braga Simplicio was confronted after allegedly sneaking a parishioner’s 21-year-old fiancée into his home. The twist? She was found sobbing under the bathroom sink, wearing only a tank top and shorts. The priest claimed he let her shower “out of kindness.” The suspiciously long visit, coupled with viral video footage, fueled speculation of misconduct. Both the woman and Simplicio deny any sexual activity, but the Catholic Diocese has launched an internal probe to see if canon law was violated. Meanwhile, the woman filed a police complaint over the leaked footage. Sex Scandal Rocks Buddhist Clergy in Thailand: Woman Arrested for Seducing Monks Into Sexual Relationships, Blackmailing Them for Money.

Groom Bursts Into Priest’s Home, Finds Bride-to-Be Hiding Under Sink

A Diocese de Diamantino (MT) abriu uma investigação após o padre Luciano Braga Simplício, da Paróquia Nossa Senhora Aparecida, ser flagrado com a noiva de um fiel na casa paroquial de Nova Maringá, a 392 km de Cuiabá, na noite de domingo (12). Um vídeo que circula nas redes… pic.twitter.com/QRcXxffSCH — N3 news (@n3_news_oficial) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

