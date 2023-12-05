Emergency services reported a stabbing incident close to a school, prompting the deployment of armed police in South Wales's Aberfan region in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 5. In Aberfan, several schools have reportedly been placed under lockdown, and the local police has advised residents to stay cautious. According to South Wales Police, the incident took place at 9.10 am. A pregnant woman is reportedly the victim of the terrifying knife attack. Wembley Knife Attack: UK Cops Lay Charges Against Brazilian in Indian Student Tejaswini Kontham Reddy’s Killing in London.

UK Schools Reportedly Put Under Lockdown After Stabbing Incident

BREAKING: Reports of lockdown and heavy police presence amid a stabbing attack in Aberfan, Wales. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 5, 2023

BREAKING: Schools are in lockdown after armed cops and a helicopter rushed to a "serious" assault in Aberfan, South Wales, UK - warning the public to avoid the area, initial reports say a pregnant woman has been stabbed pic.twitter.com/lboYZFp9Yh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2023

