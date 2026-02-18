A 19 year old woman has been jailed for 18 months after mowing down a teenage rugby player in south Wales while talking to a passenger in her car. Lexi Dyas was driving her Fiat 500 when she struck Declan Mahoney, 19, as he tossed a rugby ball with friends. Footage presented in court showed the vehicle heading directly toward Mahoney. Dyas said she lost concentration because she was chatting to a friend sitting beside her. Mahoney suffered fractures to his arm, leg and finger and later said he developed PTSD following the crash. Dyas, who aspired to become a nurse, wept as she was sentenced and banned from driving for about three years. Horror in Salford: Double-Decker Bus’s Roof Torn Off After Crashing Into Low Bridge in UK, Passengers Thrown Off Top Deck; Driver Arrested As 20 Injured (Watch Video).

UK Teen Jailed After Hitting Rugby Player While Chatting With Friend

