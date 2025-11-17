A controversy has erupted in the United Kingdom after a viral video showed an Indian man washing his feet in London's iconic River Thames. The incident came to light after a video showing the man washing his feet surfaced online. "Indian Man Seen Washing Feet In London's Thames River People Angry. why are indians doing this type of stupidity," the caption of the video shared on X (formerly Twitter) read. In the 12-second video clip, an Indian man is seen rinsing his feet as he stands at the River Thames' edge. It is also claimed that the Indian man took a bath in the river. The video led to a row with netizens sharing their point of view. One user said, "Wait we will make it as holy as the Yamuna", while a second user wrote, "Looks like Bihar ganga scene". A third user said, "It’s a tradition to wet your feet in water bodies like rivers and ocean", whereas a fourth user said, "As If Ganga and Yamuna were not enough , They are hell bent to Make Thames also a Replica of Ganga and Yamuna." LatestLY could not independently verify the video. ‘Bihari Samosa’ in London! Restaurant Owner Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Him Selling Samosas Hawker-Style on UK Streets, Netizens Say ‘Naam Kharab Kr Raha’.

Indian Man Washes His Feet in London's Thames River

Indian Man Seen Washing Feet In London's Thames River People Angry. why are indians doing this type of stupidity. pic.twitter.com/erGeJ2UReB — Praveen 🚩 (@wtf_praveen) November 14, 2025

Netizens React to Viral Video

Wait we will make it as holy as the Yamuna — Trenqbix (@trenqbix) November 15, 2025

Looks Like Bihar Ganga Scene, Says X User

Looks like Bihar ganga scene — Global Rashid (@globalrashid007) November 15, 2025

We Indians 😭 — Vaishnavi✷ (@vishhii_12) November 15, 2025

Water Is Filthy, Says Another X User

That water is filthy. No cleaning going on there. — Socalartgal (@socalartgal3) November 16, 2025

X User Calls It Tradition

It’s a tradition to wet your feet in water bodies like rivers and ocean if a white or American would have done it then no one would have commented — Senthil Aaru (@Senthil_Aaru) November 15, 2025

How are these people able to make it to the UK. You deserve them for giving them visas. 😮 — Joebhicarvalho (@Joebhikarvalo) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

