A major scare was prevented at the Bengaluru Airport when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials stopped a man from attacking two taxi drivers with a knife. The incident occurred late on Sunday night, November 16. A video of the incident showing a man running behind a taxi driver with a knife outside Bengaluru Airport T1 arrivals has also surfaced online. It is reported that the accused, who was armed with a long metal knife, charged at two taxi drivers. However, ASI Sunil Kumar and his team stepped in and overpowered the accused. They also seized the weapon, thereby ensuring no harm to passengers or staff. The accused was later identified as Suhail Ahmed (Sohail Ahmed), who was arrested under the Arms Act. The accused tried to attack two taxi drivers with a knife following a quarrel between them at the Kempegowda International Airport. Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

Man Tries to Attack Taxi Drivers With Knife at Bengaluru Airport, Video Surfaces

#BREAKING CISF’s quick action prevents major scare at #Bengaluru Airport Just past midnight on 16 Nov, Suhail Ahmed, armed with a long metal knife charged at two taxi drivers outside Bengaluru Airport T1 Arrivals ASI Sunil Kumar and his team stepped in instantly, overpowered… pic.twitter.com/c5ejuRZcvv — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)