A terrifying video has surfaced on social media that shows a mother rescued her baby as Storm Ciaran's 104mph gales shattered her bedroom window, sending shards of glass flying towards them in St. Helier, Jersey. Jessica O’Reilly was sleeping with her baby in a cot beside her when the baby monitor recorded the sound of her window shattering due to the violent winds. She quickly grabbed the baby and moved out of harm's way in the nick of time. Storm Ciaran has wreaked havoc across England and Wales as it sets a new record for the lowest mean sea level pressure recorded. Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Unveils Support Plan for Victims of Tropical Storm.

Mother Saves Newborn From Flying Glass

WATCH 🚨 Shocking video from St. Helier, Jersey shows terrifying moment of a mother rescuing her baby as Storm Ciaran's 104mph gales shattered her bedroom window sending shards of glass flying towards them pic.twitter.com/RhA5ln0GqE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 2, 2023

Storm Ciaran Video

Shocking scenes! This is the moment a window shatters and blows towards a mother and her baby. They are thankfully both safe and have been moved into a hotel in St Helier. #StormCiaran @ITVChannelTV @itvnews pic.twitter.com/9wLHtIDazi — Sophie Dulson (@SophieDulsonITV) November 2, 2023

