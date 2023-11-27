Health officials report that a new swine flu variant, A(H1N2)v, has been identified in the UK, marking the first human case. After seeking medical attention for respiratory symptoms, the individual in North Yorkshire tested positive for the virus. The strain is similar to those circulating in pigs, prompting investigations into the source of the infection. Authorities are now tracing close contacts as part of preventive measures. Fortunately, the affected person experienced a mild illness and has since fully recovered. Pandemic Scare: New Strains of Influenza A Virus Found in Pigs Raise Pandemic Risk.

