Syed Sadat, Former Afghanistan IT and Communication Minister spotted delivering pizza in Leipzig, Germany

Syed Ahmed Sadat, the former Afghan Minister of Communications and Technology, has taken up the profession of delivering food orders on a bicycle in Leipzig, Germany, where he arrived at the end of 2020 after resigning from his position. https://t.co/CtaFvRSTBa — MyWorld (@kingofSomaliaa) August 24, 2021

Syed Sadat Delivering Pizza in Germany

#AfghanistanCrisis | Former #Afghan Minister of Communications Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat currently living as a delivery boy in Leipzig, Germany. pic.twitter.com/OR7uema5nu — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) August 22, 2021

