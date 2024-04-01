Amid heightened tensions, an explosion occurred near the Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria, following a suspected Israeli airstrike on Monday, April 1. Videos and images captured the attack's aftermath, depicting flames engulfing the building as explosions reverberated through the area. Authorities are yet to confirm the extent of the damage or casualties resulting from the explosion near the Iranian embassy. Syria: Suspected Iranian-Affiliated Drone Kills American Contractor, Wounds Five Service Members in Northeast Syria; US Retaliates.

Explosion Near Iranian Embassy

BREAKING: Explosion reported near Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria, following suspected Israeli strike pic.twitter.com/Tr26Ysg85J — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 1, 2024

Suspected Israeli Airstrike Near Iranian Embassy

A video showing the first moments after an Israeli airstrike on the building next to the Iranian embassy in Damascus. https://t.co/RYvZlrO9VZ pic.twitter.com/gzAiXcyA2U — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) April 1, 2024

Syria Blast

Footage from the The attack on a building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus https://t.co/3qFVmqoHba pic.twitter.com/AMfHBTXhAM — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) April 1, 2024

