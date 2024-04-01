Amid heightened tensions, an explosion occurred near the Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria, following a suspected Israeli airstrike on Monday, April 1. Videos and images captured the attack's aftermath, depicting flames engulfing the building as explosions reverberated through the area. Authorities are yet to confirm the extent of the damage or casualties resulting from the explosion near the Iranian embassy. Syria: Suspected Iranian-Affiliated Drone Kills American Contractor, Wounds Five Service Members in Northeast Syria; US Retaliates.

Explosion Near Iranian Embassy

Suspected Israeli Airstrike Near Iranian Embassy 

Syria Blast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)