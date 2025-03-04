China has quickly responded to US President Donald Trump's new tariffs, announcing a 10 to 15% increase in import duties on a variety of American agricultural and food products. This decision also places 25 US companies under export and investment restrictions. The retaliation follows the US decision to double tariffs on Chinese goods to 20 percent and impose new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, sparking trade disputes with the US's three largest trading partners. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open in Red as US Tariffs Take Effect; Global Sentiment Weakens.

China Imposes 10–15% Retaliatory Tariffs Against US

BREAKING: China imposes 10-15% retaliatory tariffs against the US — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)