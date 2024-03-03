On the last day of the of holy exposition in Thailand, thousands of pilgrims gathered at Sanam Luang in Bangkok to pay homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two esteemed disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana. These relics were transported from India, and are currently displayed at the Sanam Luang Royal Palace grounds, attracting a large crowd of hundreds and thousands of devotees. The Indian embassy in a statement said that this highlights the enduring friendship between the people of India and Thailand. India-Thailand Partnership: India and Thailand Sign MoU To Establish Academic Collaboration on Ayurveda and Thai Traditional Medicine.

Pilgrims Pay Obeisance to Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha:

#WATCH | Bangkok, Thailand: Thousands of pilgrims paid homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples at Sanam Luang, Bangkok on the last day of the holy exposition in Bangkok. Around 2,00,000 people are expected to join on the last day. Yesterday, around… pic.twitter.com/QtkM8tRgBq — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)