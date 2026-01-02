Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel welcomed New Year 2026 with an energetic live performance in Pattaya, Thailand. The actress took to the stage on New Year’s night and entertained a large crowd that gathered to celebrate the occasion. Ameesha danced to popular Bollywood tracks, including recent chartbusters and fan-favourite songs, keeping the audience engaged throughout the night. Her confident stage presence and lively moves were met with loud cheers and applause from fans. Those present praised her energy and connection with the crowd, making the celebration a memorable one. Event organisers described the night as a grand success, blending festive spirit with Bollywood glamour and giving fans an exciting start to the new year. Ameesha Patel Praises Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance, Calls Him ‘Humble and Ego-Less’ (View Post).

Ameesha Patel Performs Live in Pattaya – Watch Video

