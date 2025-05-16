US President Donald Trump has accused former FBI Director James Comey of implying an assassination threat through a now-deleted Instagram post that featured the numbers “86 47” spelt out in seashells. Donald Trump claimed, “He knew exactly what that meant... That meant ‘assassination’,” referencing the slang use of “86” (to eliminate) and “47” (a nod to Trump as the 47th president). Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, captioned the image “cool shell formation on my beach walk” and later removed the post, saying he was unaware the numbers could be interpreted as violent. What Is the Meaning of 8647, the Cryptic Post by Ex-FBI Chief James Comey? Is It Assassination Threat to Donald Trump?

‘That Meant Assassination’: Trump

JUST IN 🚨 Trump on former FBI Director James Comey's "86 47" threat: "He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant.. That meant 'assassination.'" pic.twitter.com/d4goPoet26 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 16, 2025

