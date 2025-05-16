Mumbai, May 16: An apparently harmless social media update by ex-FBI Director James Comey has sparked a security re-examination and political backlash, following its interpretation by some as a veiled threat to the US President, Donald Trump. The update includes a picture of seashells lined up to create the number "8647," with the description "Cool shell formation on my beach walk," has since been removed. Let's know what 8647 is.

The outrage grew as web forums, led by the US President's supporters, began speculating whether the numerical positioning had a menacing implication. One interpretation focused on a rumoured coding system in which "86" is rumoured to mean "to kill" or "to get rid of" and "47" as some reference to a possible second term of the President. Donald Trump Visits Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House During His Middle East Visit (See Pic).

What Is 8647?

The figure "8647," within the James Comey social media post scandal, has been interpreted by some as a cryptic message to "get rid of" or "eliminate" Donald Trump. This stems from the "86" slang meaning "getting rid of" or "eliminating" and "47" meaning possibly referencing Trump as the 47th President of the United States if he were to be re-elected. Therefore, the combined "8647" was interpreted by some, notably his allies, as a coded threat to the former president. Nevertheless, it should be noted that not everyone shares this interpretation. Donald Trump Received a Jet Labeled ‘Qatar’s B*tch’ From Qatar? Here’s A Fact-Check of Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Even James Comey himself professed ignorance of this possible meaning and had been looking to convey some other unspecified political message. He said he did not link the numbers to violence and took down the post when he realised how it could be interpreted. Thus, although "8647" had been interpreted as a threat by some, its meaning remained controversial and, as Comey asserted, was unrelated to violence towards anyone.

