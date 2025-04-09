Peter Schiff, an economist, global strategist, and financial commentator, said China could pull the rug out from under the US economy anytime it wanted. He further said that China did not need to retaliate with tariffs, hurting itself in the process. Peter Schiff said, "As our biggest supplier and one of our largest lenders, if they really want to hurt us, delivering a financial crisis is a knockout punch." US Tariffs: Donald Trump Imposes 104% Tariff on China; Effective Midnight, Says White House.

Economist Peter Schiff Said China Had No Need to Retaliate With Tariffs

China can pull the rug out from under the U.S. economy anytime it wants. There's no need to retaliate with tariffs, which hurts themselves. As our biggest supplier and one of our largest lenders, if they really want to hurt us, delivering a financial crisis is a knockout punch. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 8, 2025

