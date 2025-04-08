US President Donald Trump has announced a significant 104% tariff on all goods imported from China, set to take effect at midnight on Tuesday, April 8, according to the White House. This measure represents the most substantial escalation in US-China trade tensions since the previous tariff conflict. Trump's administration stated that the decision aims to "level the playing field," as the President has recently accused various countries of "looting the US" through tariffs on American exports. China Vows To ‘Fight to the End’ Against US Tariffs Even at 104% After Donald Trump Threatened To Impose 50% Import Duties on Country.

Donald Trump Imposes 104% Tariff on China

BREAKING: White House reportedly says Trump is raising tariffs on China to 104%, effective at midnight. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 8, 2025

