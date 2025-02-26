US President Donald Trump today, February 26, shared an artificial intelligence (AI) generated video of Gaza on Truth Social. Notably, the AI-generated video shows the transformation of the Gaza Strip from rubble to a tourist destination. The video shows Gaza as a place with skyscrapers and beaches. Additionally, the viral clip shows US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu relaxing shirtless on a beach. The video also features Elon Musk, who is seen enjoying some hummus. Throughout the video, "Trump Gaza" is shown as text with the AI video showing the larger-than-life gold statue of Donald Trump. What Is Gold Card? Is It Different From Green Card? From Price to Eligibility, Know Everything About US President Donald Trump’s New Initiative for Wealthy Immigrants To Get US Citizenship.

Video of 'Trump Gaza' Goes Viral

Trump on Truth Social posts a 33 (yes 33) second video on his vision for the Gaza Strip. Anyone want to claim Trump is good etc? pic.twitter.com/VCMiKbxsUc — Adam Foreman (@AForeman1970) February 26, 2025

