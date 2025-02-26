Mumbai, February 26: US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new immigration plan called the 'Gold Card,' allowing wealthy foreign investors to secure a direct path to American citizenship for USD 5 million. Announced from the Oval Office on Tuesday, the initiative is presented as a "premium version" of the Green Card, granting long-term residency and a route to naturalisation.

Trump stated that the Gold Card would be available to foreign investors seeking to relocate to the US and generate employment. Describing it as an upgraded alternative to the Green Card, he emphasized that it would provide a pathway to citizenship. Donald Trump Announces 'Gold Card' Program for Wealthy Foreigners, Offering US Residency for USD 5 Million.

What is Gold Card?

The Gold Card is a new immigration plan announced by Donald Trump. It offers foreign investors a way to live in the U.S. permanently and become citizens faster than the regular Green Card process. Donald Trump Moves To Suspend Security Clearances of Lawyers at DC Law Firm Helping Jack Smith (Watch Video).

Price Of Gold Card?

The Gold Card is priced at USD 5 million, making it a premium alternative to the traditional Green Card. Unlike the existing EB-5 Investor Program, which requires applicants to invest in U.S. businesses and create jobs, the Gold Card allows wealthy individuals to secure long-term residency and a pathway to citizenship through a direct purchase. This initiative is designed to attract high-net-worth individuals seeking a faster and more straightforward route to becoming U.S. citizens.

How Is Gold Card Different From Green Card

Trump plans to replace the EB-5 Investor Program, which currently grants Green Cards to foreigners who invest in US businesses and create jobs, with a new "Gold Card" system. Under this new initiative, wealthy individuals can secure the same residency benefits by directly purchasing the card for $5 million, eliminating the need to invest or generate employment. Trump described the Gold Card as a faster and more straightforward path to American citizenship, positioning it as a premium alternative to the traditional Green Card process.

Who Is Eligible For Gold Card?

The full eligibility criteria for the Gold Card have not been released yet, but it is designed for wealthy foreign investors willing to pay USD 5 million for a direct path to U.S. citizenship. When asked about Russian eligibility, Trump responded, "Yeah, possibly. Hey, I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people." More details about the program are expected to be announced in two weeks.

