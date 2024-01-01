Following a series of strong earthquakes that hit the north coast of central Japan, the first towering waves have arrived. A video of giant waves hitting the seawall in Ishikawa prefecture has surfaced on social media. The 16-second video clip shows towering waves crashing the coastal defence wall in Ishikawa. A series of massive earthquakes with major ones measured at up to 7.6 magnitude have struck prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday, December 1. Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warning after earthquake tremors were felt in Japan. Earthquake in Japan: Series of Earthquakes Measuring 7.6 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hit Ishikawa, Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Tsunami Warnings.

Giant Waves Seen Hitting Ishikawa Coast:

BREAKING: Waves recorded breaking over the seawall in Ishikawa prefecture amid Tsunami warning in Japan pic.twitter.com/nuPE4Zunel — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)