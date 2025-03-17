US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has credited the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita as a source of strength and guidance in both the best and worst of times. In an interview with ANI, Gabbard reflected on her reliance on the Hindu scripture during critical moments, including her service in war zones and present-day challenges. "Whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or the challenges that we face now, it is (Lord) Krishna's teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times and the worst of times," Gabbard said. NSA Ajit Doval, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Discuss India-US Ties.

‘Turn to Lord Krishna’s Teachings in the Best and Worst of Times’

In an interview with ANI, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says, "Whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or the challenges that we face now, it is (Lord) Krishna's teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times… pic.twitter.com/xl0RfV9wFE — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)