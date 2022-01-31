Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised in British Parliament on Monday for breaking pandemic rules with a series of parties at Downing Street. Johnson told MPs “I want to say sorry. I understand the anger that people feel. We must look at ourselves in the mirror and we must learn," as he accepted a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray regarding lockdown-breaching government parties on official premises.

See Tweet:

"I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way that this matter has been handled" UK PM Boris Johnson apologises following publication of Sue Gray's findings on No 10 lockdown parties, adding "I get it and I will fix it"https://t.co/BYgQDeqjkg pic.twitter.com/V8ewzjfJU8 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 31, 2022

