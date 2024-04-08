Ted Baker, a luxury clothing retail company in Britain, said on Monday, April 8, that it would be closing 15 stores in Britain and cutting about 245 jobs. According to a report in the Insider Paper, 11 Ted Baker shops will shut down by April 19. Teneo, joint administrators of No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), the holding company that manages the Ted Baker brand confirmed the news. In an official statement, Teneo said, "regrettably, this is expected to result in the loss" of 120 store jobs and 25 roles at the brand’s headquarters. Konica Minolta Layoffs 2024: Japan-Based Multinational Technology Company To Cut 2,400 Jobs As Part of Structural Reform and To Increase Employee Productivity, Say Reports.

Ted Baker to Close 15 Stores in Britain

