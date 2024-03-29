Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular Youtuber Anurag Dobhal has bought his first property in Dehradun. The moto vlogger revealed the news to his fans in his latest vlog. Anurag, aka UK07 Rider, also took to his Instagram account to drop a video on his recent purchase. In his video, Anurag revealed that he purchased the land in Dehradun and wished to build a house on the newly purchased land. The Youtuber got the property registered in his mother's name. In the YouTube video, it was also mentioned that the land purchased is worth Rs 3 crore. Anurag Dobhal Laments About His Lamborghini Being Seized, UK07 Rider Says 'Dimag Kharab Ho Gya Hai’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Vlog Here:

