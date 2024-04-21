In a shocking incident, a family of eight left a restaurant in the UK without settling their bill of £329, equivalent to approximately Rs 34,000. The restaurant, Bella Ciao Swansea, took to social media to express their dismay, labelling the act shameful. According to the eatery's detailed Facebook post, one of the women from the group attempted to pay the bill with her card, which was declined twice. She then claimed her son would remain inside while she fetched another card, but both individuals vanished soon after. The restaurant staff described the situation as a dine and dash, with the son abruptly leaving after receiving a phone call. Despite their attempts to contact the family, the restaurant discovered that the reservation number provided was fake. Authorities have been informed, and a case has been filed regarding the incident, which has garnered attention online through a viral video. UK Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Participates in Viral TikTok ‘Chroming’ Challenge at Home, Suffers Apparent Cardiac Arrest and Dies.

Family of Eight Flees Without Paying Bill

