United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for 'weaponising' global energy supplies. Rishi Sunak said that 'weaponising' global energy supplies has caused 'household bills to soar'. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday promised to meet the governing Conservative Party's target of building a million homes in an effort to win over flagging support for the Tories, which faced a bruising in two out of three by-elections last week. UK Special Elections 2023 Results: PM Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party Suffers Big Defeats, Narrowly Avoids Wipeout.

