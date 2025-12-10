A video going viral on social media shows Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna's viral entry song, FA9LA, from Dhurandhar, used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video shared by MyGov, a citizen engagement account of the Government of India on Instagram, styles PM Narendra Modi as "The OG Dhurandhar". The video features the Indian Prime Minister and his meetings with world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, US President Donald Trump and France President Emmanuel Macron, among others. The video shows the viral track FA9LA featuring Akshaye Khanna's dance being neatly used to highlight memorable events of PM Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The video begins with a text stating that PM Narendra Modi's natural rizz is the new aura farming. "Main Character Energy only," the caption of the post read. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Viral Video Styles PM Narendra Modi as 'The OG Dhurandhar' Using Akshaye Khanna's Viral Song 'FA9LA'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyGov, Government of India (@mygovindia)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of MyGovIndia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)