A massive fire broke out at one of the largest markets in St. Petersburg in Russia, with reports of multiple explosions heard across the site. A dramatic video shared on social media shows the massive blaze rapidly burning the market, with huge flames and thick black smoke filling the night sky. In a post on X, Visegrad 24 reported that witnesses have described hearing "multiple" blasts. Reportedly, two people were injured in the incident. More details are awaited. Russia Explosion: 4 Killed, Several Injured in Blast at Business in Chelyabinsk’s Kopeysk City.

Fire Erupts at Market in St Petersburg

A massive fire has broken out at one of the largest markets in St. Petersburg, Russia, with reports of explosions on site. According to Russian media, the entire market area may be engulfed in flames. Witnesses describe hearing multiple blasts. The cause of the fire remains… pic.twitter.com/TmAsjueTNy — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Visegard 24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

