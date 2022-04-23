Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin to end the war amid escalation. Earlier, adviser to the interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said that the Russian troops fired six cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa. One person died in the Russian missile attack. Also, the Russian troops thwarted the evacuation process in Mariupol.

#BREAKING Ukraine's Zelensky calls for meeting with Russia's Putin 'to end the war' pic.twitter.com/MGRvQk93J6 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)