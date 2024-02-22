Authorities have verified that many networks, including AT&T, are down, causing emergency 911 systems across the United States to crash on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The police have issued warnings that it is currently not possible for citizens to text or call 911. According to several reports, this problem even extended to some areas in Canada. The Florida Flagler County Sheriff's Office tweeted: "There is a problem with AT&T. 911 calls and texts are not possible for subscribers." It was claimed that the initial disruptions occurred at around 4 am Eastern time. New York, Washington, Montreal, Boston, Honolulu, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco have all reported experiencing disruptions. Hazmat Incident at White House: US Secret Service, Washington DC Fire Department Investigate Security Incident After Cocaine Hydrochloride Allegedly Found Near White House.

911 Emergency Service Crash Across United States

JUST IN - US NETWORKS OUTAGE: "911 emergency service is also down in some areas, and officials are advising those with medical or life-threatening emergencies to contact them using alternative means such as social media." - BBC https://t.co/hNp1PrcLU8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)