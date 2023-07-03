Access to the Ellipse, Lafayette Park, 17th Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue has just been restricted by the US Secret Service. A sizable portion of the area around the White House has been blocked off as the Secret Service investigates a hazmat incident there. There is a hazmat issue at the White House in Washington, DC, according to reports with the US Secret Service and emergency personnel currently looking into the matter. A chemical that tests positive for cocaine hydrochloride, a local anaesthetic, was reportedly discovered by DC Fire Hazmat close to the White House. Muslim Mayor From New Jersey Mohamed Khairullah Blocked From White House Eid-al-Fitr Celebration.

Hazmat Incident at White House

🚨#BREAKING: The Secret Service are investigating a hazmat incident at the White House ⁰📌#Washington | #DC Currently, there is an ongoing hazmat incident at the White House in Washington DC the US Secret Service, along with emergency personnel, are investigating the… pic.twitter.com/sRuktZwsOg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 3, 2023

Washington, D.C. - United States Secret Service and DC Fire Department investigating a hazmat incident at the White House, July 2, 2023 - 8:31 PM@dcfireems @SecretService pic.twitter.com/oLwcHVXPow — Anthony Peltier (@_anthonypeltier) July 3, 2023

DC Fire Hazmat reports they have found a substance that tests positive for Cocaine Hydrochloride near the White House, which is a local anesthetic. Audio from @OpenMHz https://t.co/poI9vabqM7 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 3, 2023

