In a bizarre turn of events off the Miami coast, over 30 bikini-clad influencers had to be rescued after a USD 4 million Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht began sinking near Star Island. The high-end vessel, part of a limited-edition fleet, started taking on water during a glamorous outing on Saturday, May 3. Social media videos captured the chaotic yet oddly nonchalant rescue, with many women posing for selfies as the yacht tilted. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel ensured all passengers were safely evacuated, some clutching prized items like laptops and expensive tequila. The cause of the incident remains unknown, and the yacht’s owner has yet to be identified. US Boat Collision: 1 Dead, 24 Injured After Private Boat Collides With Ferry Near Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida (See Pics).

Over 30 Influencers Rescued as Lamborghini Yacht Sinks

NEW: $4.5M Lamborghini yacht packed with influencers sank off Miami after a rookie mistake by women onboard Around 30 women boarded a $4.5M Lamborghini yacht meant for just five passengers during F1 weekend in Miami Video showed parts of the luxury yacht floating as women were… pic.twitter.com/hns1OnJWUq — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 4, 2025

VIDEO: Over 30 bikini-clad influencers stranded after $4 million Lamborghini luxury yacht sank off the coast of Miami. pic.twitter.com/WOsGDJ4oYJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 5, 2025

