In a devastating incident near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater Beach, Florida, a private boat collided with a ferry carrying over 40 passengers, resulting in one fatality and at least 24 injuries. The crash occurred Sunday night as the Clearwater Ferry was returning from the Sugar Sand Festival, causing chaos as festival-goers were abruptly thrown into a mass casualty situation. The private boat involved in the collision fled the scene, leaving authorities scrambling to investigate the incident. At least 12 of the injured were hospitalised, with six in critical condition requiring airlift to nearby medical facilities. Authorities have speculated that navigational error or intoxication could have been factors in the crash, though the cause remains unconfirmed. New York Boat Capsize: 3 Dead, 2 Injured As Vessel Overturns Near Staten Island; Search On for Missing Passenger.

Florida Boat Collision:

