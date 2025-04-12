US President Donald Trump's administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from the new tariffs, including Chinese imports. According to a report in AFP, the exemptions were published late Friday, April 11, in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office. The exemptions by the Trump administration cover various electronic goods, including smartphones and components entering the United States from China, which is presently subjected to a staggering additional 145 percent tariff. As per the order, semiconductors have also been excluded from a "baseline" 10 per cent tariff on most US trading partners. Democrats Dislike the 'Chaos' of Trump's Trade War but Are OK With Some Tariffs.

Donald Trump Exempts Smartphones and Computers From New Tariffs

