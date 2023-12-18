While guarding the casket of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who passed away earlier in December and is now in repose at the Supreme Court, an honour guard collapsed on Monday, December 18. During CNN's coverage of O'Connor's casket resting in the court's Great Hall, the guard was seen receiving assistance from other honour guards and security officers. What exactly happened to the guard remains unknown. Sandra Day O'Connor, First Female US Supreme Court Justice, Dies at 93.

Honor Guard Collapses as Justice Sandra Day O’Connor Lies in Repose

