A Somali TikToker made headlines after threatening Elon Musk’s life, casually stating, “I wouldn’t worry too much about him.” The video went viral across social media platforms. Elon Musk reacted to the clip, which was re-posted on X, by saying, “Then it is war.” The TikToker’s remarks sparked massive outrage and criticism on social media. The controversy emerged amid allegations of fraud involving Somali-run day-care centres in Minnesota, which Musk had publicly criticised. Recently, a viral video alleging massive fraud at Somali-run day-care centres in Minnesota prompted the Trump administration to freeze federal child care funding for the state on 30 December 2025. While the video claims the centres are empty storefronts, state officials and day-care owners dispute the allegations, citing that the footage was filmed outside of operating hours or during safety lockdowns. ‘For Charlie’: US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk Seen Together at Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service in Arizona (See Pics and Video).

Elon Musk Responds Strongly to Death Threats by Somali TikToker

Then it is war https://t.co/KdlKDW6f61 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2026

Somali-run day-care centres in Minnesota Broken Into

American Somali Community Reaction to Minnesota Fraud As Scandal Intensifies