Two men from Las Vegas in the United States, who intentionally struck and killed Andreas Probst, a 66-year-old retired police chief, as teenagers with their vehicle, have to sentenced to life in prison. According to a report in IBT, the two teenagers identified as Jesus Ayala, now 20, and Jzamir Keys, now 18, had intentionally mowed down two bicyclists, killing Andreas Probst. Jacqueline Bluth, the district court judge, awarded the life sentences to the two teenagers-turned-men on Tuesday, December 16. As per the report, Jesus Ayala received a sentence of 20 years to life, while Jzamir Keys was sentenced to 18 years to life. Both the accused have pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in October. The hit and run took place on August 14, 2023. A video surfaced online shows Keys recording a video of himself and Ayala laughing and planning to hit Probst, a retired police chief from Bell, California, moments before the crash. US: Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Traffic in Florida’s St Cloud; Video Goes Viral.

Las Vegas Teenagers Who Intentionally Rammed Into Retired Police Chief Awarded Life in Prison

JUST IN: Las Vegas teens who ran over and killed a retired police chief for fun while he was riding his bike, sentenced to up to life in prison. Jesus Ayala, now 20, and Jzamir Keys, now 18, intentionally mowed down two bicyclists, killing 64-year-old Andreas Probst. Ayala and… pic.twitter.com/Bd449BgZzN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)