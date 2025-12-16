(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
PayPal to Become US Bank: Global Online Platform Seeks Approval to Launch Industrial Bank, Expand Services for Small Businesses
PayPal has submitted applications to establish an industrial bank in the US, aiming to expand its financial services for small businesses. The move would allow the platform to provide lending and banking solutions more efficiently, offer savings products, and strengthen its overall business operations, pending regulatory approvals.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2025 11:29 AM IST
