A rare tornado touched down in Scotts Valley, California, early on December 15, causing widespread destruction and multiple injuries. The tornado, which followed a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, flipped vehicles, damaged buildings, and toppled trees and power lines. Videos from the scene reveal overturned cars and extensive property damage. While tornadoes are uncommon in California, they can form under specific weather conditions. Officials confirm several injuries, though the full extent remains unclear. Hurricane Milton: Large Tornado Captured on I-75 Highway Ahead of Category 5 Storm's Landfall in Florida (Watch Videos).

Rare Tornado Hits California

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a tornado touches down in California flipping multiple cars and causing damage to buildings and property 📌#ScottsValley l #California Watch as significant damage unfolds in Scotts Valley, California, after a tornado quickly touched down, flipping several… pic.twitter.com/lKW3JJbcA8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 14, 2024

Tornado Wreaks Havoc in Scotts Valley

🚨BREAKING: TORNADO STRIKES SCOTTS VALLEY, CA #ScottsValley | #California A rare tornado touched down, flipping vehicles, damaging buildings, and toppling trees and power lines. 🔹Severe damage reported across Scotts Valley. 🔹Tornado followed a severe thunderstorm warning… pic.twitter.com/unUjO7J7Xu — Info Room (@InfoR00M) December 15, 2024

