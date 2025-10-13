US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, October 12, vowed to “solve” the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan following a series of deadly airstrikes. Addressing reporters, Trump said, “This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I’ll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars.” Emphasising his past success in ending long-standing global conflicts, he highlighted his role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, saying most disputes were resolved "within a day." The remarks come amid heightened tensions after Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul last week, which Afghanistan blamed on Islamabad. In retaliation, Kabul claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border attacks. Donald Trump Picks Dan Scavino for Top White House Post, Sergio Gor To Serve as US Ambassador to India.

#WATCH | "This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars...Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some… pic.twitter.com/MAGw6Jmqc7 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

BREAKING: Trump says he will solve another war that is going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/33YJi97yCf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 12, 2025

