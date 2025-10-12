Washington, DC [US], October 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced that "great" Dan Scavino will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who has now been appointed as the US Ambassador-designate to India.

Trump had nominated Sergio Gor in August to serve as the next US Ambassador to India. Trump made the announcement on social media.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India," Trump said.

"Dan will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government -- a very big and important position. Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!!!"

Dan Scavino currently serving as Deputy chief of staff in Trump's administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had described Scavino as one of Trump's "most trusted and longest-serving advisors."

"There is nobody better to ensure the President's Administration is staffed with the most qualified, competent, and America First-driven workers," she said in a statement in August.

"There is much still to be done and Dan's leadership will ensure the highest quality, most dedicated workforce ever."

Sergio Gor, the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador-designate to India, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a six-day visit and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also held separate meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The US Embassy in India shared details of Gor's meetings on social media, quoting him as saying that he looked forward to "deepening the strategic partnership" between the two nations.

"Met with EAM S Jaishankar today in New Delhi. We had a positive conversation on a range of issues. I look forward to working closely with Jaishankar to deepen our strategic partnership and make our countries more secure and prosperous," the embassy quoted Gor as saying.

Later in the day, Gor met NSA Ajit Doval and discussed regional security and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

"A pleasure to spend time with National Security Advisor Doval today. The US and India remain committed to working together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," the embassy said in another post.

Gor said that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries would continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defense, trade, and technology.

"President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead," Gor said.

He also noted that both sides discussed the growing importance of critical minerals and their role in supporting future industries.

"We had a great series of meetings with Foreign Secretary Misri, EAM Jaishankar, and NSA Doval. And we just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where we discussed bilateral issues, including defense, trade, technology, and critical minerals," Gor added. (ANI)

